Vevo Expands

VEVO is expanding into AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND with a new sales office in SYDNEY, hiring STEVE SOS as Managing Director for the territory. He was previously Managing Director at SHAZAM for the ASIA PACIFIC territory.

VEVO CEO ALAN PRICE commented, "It is a very exciting time for VEVO as we bring our mission to maximize the commercial and promotional value of music videos and artist content into AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND. We welcome STEVE to the team and look forward to seeing him successfully lead our office in this growing marketplace.”

VEVO President Sales & Distribution KEVIN McGURN said, "With approximately 10 million monthly unique viewers in AUSTRALIA and 2.2 million in NEW ZEALAND, expansion into the APAC region was a logical next step for the business. The reach and results we continue to deliver for marketers and agencies across every screen in NORTH AMERICA and EUROPE are significant. I am confident we will do the same for those in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND looking to align their brands and campaigns with the biggest music stars on the planet.”

SOS added, “I am thrilled to join VEVO with the goal of growing its commercial profile in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND. VEVO’s unique combination of scale and brand safe premium digital video content make it a compelling solution for agencies, marketers and brands looking to deliver impact and effective ROI in an increasingly complex and fragmented media landscape.”

Also joining the team are TIM O'CONNOR as head of sales, and THOMAS BANNON as sales manager, with further appointments to follow over the coming weeks.

« see more Net News