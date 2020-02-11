94.5 The Hawk

BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING Adult Hits WAXB (B94.5FM) (W233CF/850AM)/DANBURY, CT, has switched to a "100% pure classic rock" station, rebranding as “94.5 THE HAWK.”

Commented BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING CEO IRV GOLDSTEIN, “B94.5 has been continuously evolving over the years, morphing from a traditional oldies station to an '80s-based classic hits/classic rock mix. We just felt that now was the right time to get off the fence and go all in. ‘94.5 THE HAWK’ is classic rock that really rocks.”

In addition to the over-the-air signals, “94.5 THE HAWK” is streaming at thehawkct.com. “94.5 THE HAWK" will also serve to complement co-owned Alternative WDAQ HD2 (103.7ROCK).

Added GOLDSTEIN, “Coupled with our alternative rocker, the 94.5 format adjustment positions BERKSHIRE BROADCASTING to even better serve clients targeting male demos across the spectrum.”

