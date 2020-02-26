Bev Rainey

BEV RAINEY has been named PD and morning host of CUMULUS Country KRST/ALBUQUERQUE. RAINEY most recently was PD at crosstown competitor iHEARTMEDIA KBQI (BIG I 107.9) until her departure last APRIL (NET NEWS 4/15/19). At KRST, she assumes duties previously handled by OM/Music Brands KRIS ABRAMS. Her airshift will run from 9a to noon.

Prior to her departure, RAINEY had been with the iHEART/ALBUQUERQUE cluster for 22 years, and had been on the air at KBQI since it signed on in JULY of 2000. She was promoted to MD in 2008 and to PD in 2012. Other positions she held at the station included midday host and Dir./Production.

“KRST provides the very best in Country music and entertainment for our listeners, and unmatched results for our promotional partners," said CUMULUS ALBUQUERQUE VP/Market Mgr. JEFF BERRY. "I could not be happier to have BEV join this fantastic team. She is known and loved by the audience and respected by the industry. This is a great day for one of AMERICA’s great Country brands."

“I’m thrilled to join a powerhouse brand like KRST," said RAINEY. "Having long admired the leadership of GREG FREY, JEFF BERRY and KRIS ABRAMS as their competitor, and after nearly two decades of working alongside the KRST team with our Country community, I already feel like part of the family. It’s going to be epic!”

