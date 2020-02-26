Townsquare's New 94.3 Lite FM

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/HUDSON VALLEY has unveiled a new format on WKXP/KINGSTON, NY,, premiering Soft AC 94.3 LITE FM this morning (2/26).

Until today, WKXP had been part of a three-way simulcast with Country sister stations WCZX and WZAD (all using the handle THE WOLF).

Cluster OM RICK EVERETT told ALL ACCESS that they began stunting a couple of days ago, setting up today's launch.

With the format change comes some internal personnel moves, as BRANDI crosses the hall from Alt sister WRRV for mornings. At the same time WRRV's morning show with NICK KESSLER gains new co-host TAYLOR DIXON, who shifts over from Country sister WCSX. EVERETT said that he hopes to have the other dayparts on LITE filled soon.

94.3 LITE FM is using the slogan "RELAXING FAVORITES AT WORK," which is the same as TOWNSQUARE's other NEW YORK STATE Soft AC stations in BUFFALO and ALBANY, both of which use the moniker THE BREEZE.

« see more Net News