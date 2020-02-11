John Tesh

National Radio & TV personality JOHN TESH was recently featured on ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT. Having hosted the show for 10 years, the broadcast on TUESDAY (2/25) was exceptionally heartfelt as he was joined by his former co-host MARY HART.

TESH made the appearance with HART to talk about the release of his memoir, "RELENTLESS: Unleashing A Life Of Purpose, Grit, And Faith."

Watch the emotional reunion as TESH talks about how he overcame a terminal cancer diagnosis HERE.

