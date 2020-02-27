Sold

LAIRD BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling Classic Country WDUX-A, Hot AC WDUX-F, and the construction permit for W264DS/WAUPACA, WI to DONALD GRASSMAN and KEITH BRATEL's TOWER ROAD MEDIA, INC. for $400,000.

TANANA VALLEY TELEVISION COMPANY is selling Triple A KNLT (THE PASS)/PALMER-ANCHORAGE, AK to JOSHUA G. FRYFOGLE for $300,000 in a 25-year promissory note plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

TODD ROBINSON's UNITED STATES CP, LLC is selling Silent KFVR-F/RYE, CO to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $150,000. The station has also signed an affiliation agreement to air EMF's AIR1 format.

The paperwork for ENTERCOM's sale of WAAF/WESTBOROUGH-WORCESTER-BOSTON to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $10.75 million has been filed with the FCC, and it shows that the WAAF calls have been swapped with News-Talk WBZU-A/SCRANTON, PA, one of the signals simulcasting News-Talk WILK-A-F/WILKES-BARRE, PA.

Filing for STAs we're PLATEAU BROADCASTING, INC. (WAXS/BECKLEY, WV, temporary move to accommodate TV repack work on licensed tower) and administrator SUSAN S. BUCKWALTER (WLUV-A/LOVES PARK, IL, reduced power while reflected VSWR cause investigated).

And NORTHERN RADIO OF PETOSKEY, INC. has closed on the sale of Rock WKLT/KALKASKA, MI to MIDWESTERN BROADCASTING COMPANY's WBCM RADIO, INC. for $450,000.

