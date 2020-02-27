Now A Podcast

NBC NEWS media reporter DYLAN BYERS has taken his "BYERS MARKET" newsletter to the podcast platform, launching the "BYERS MARKET" podcast TODAY (2/27).

The show debuted with an exclusive 50-minute interview with FACEBOOK's SHERYL SANDBERG, addressing her depiction as a shouting, controlling boss in STEVEN LEVY's new book "FACEBOOK: THE INSIDE STORY"; among the A-list media moguls to be interviewed on the podcast are ESPN's JIMMY PITARO and serial entrepreneur BARRY DILLER.

« see more Net News