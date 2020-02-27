Q4 Results

UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS has released financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended DECEMBER 31, 2019.

Operational Highlights

In the fourth quarter, UNIVISION reported the fastest growing portfolio of networks in Prime, regardless of language, among the top-10 US media holders.

The LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS show achieved 35% audience growth vs. 2018.

UNIVISION’s music award show, "Premio Lo Nuestro," was the most viewed Prime show the night it aired.

"UniMás," UNIVISION’s second broadcast network, achieved 30% Prime audience growth in the fourth quarter.

UNIVISION’s Sports Network, TUDN, was the #3 most-viewed sports network in the U.S. regardless of language in 2019, and UNIVISION had more soccer viewership than any other broadcaster.

Digital O&O video views were up 54% in the quarter, after selling the English-Language properties, and refocusing on serving our core Hispanic consumer.

UNIVISION was #1 or #2 across both Local Early and Local Late News in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON, DALLAS, PHOENIX, MIAMI and FRESNO in the NOVEMBER Sweeps, regardless of language.

« see more Net News