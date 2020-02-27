-
Q4 Results Released By Univision
February 27, 2020 at 5:04 AM (PT)
UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS has released financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended DECEMBER 31, 2019.
Operational Highlights
- In the fourth quarter, UNIVISION reported the fastest growing portfolio of networks in Prime, regardless of language, among the top-10 US media holders.
- The LATIN GRAMMY AWARDS show achieved 35% audience growth vs. 2018.
- UNIVISION’s music award show, "Premio Lo Nuestro," was the most viewed Prime show the night it aired.
- "UniMás," UNIVISION’s second broadcast network, achieved 30% Prime audience growth in the fourth quarter.
- UNIVISION’s Sports Network, TUDN, was the #3 most-viewed sports network in the U.S. regardless of language in 2019, and UNIVISION had more soccer viewership than any other broadcaster.
- Digital O&O video views were up 54% in the quarter, after selling the English-Language properties, and refocusing on serving our core Hispanic consumer.
- UNIVISION was #1 or #2 across both Local Early and Local Late News in NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES, SAN FRANCISCO, HOUSTON, DALLAS, PHOENIX, MIAMI and FRESNO in the NOVEMBER Sweeps, regardless of language.
