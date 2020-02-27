Nominees

MAREN MORRIS, THOMAS RHETT, OLD DOMINION and producer DANN HUFF lead the nominations for the “55th ANNUAL ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS” with five apiece. Close behind with four are JUSTIN BIEBER (a first-time ACM nominee), DAN + SHAY and BLAKE SHELTON. Triple nominees are ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, ASHLEY MCBRYDE and KACEY MUSGRAVES.

Bolstering their group nominations, DAN + SHAY’s SHAY MOONEY received an additional individual nod as a songwriter for “10,000 Hours,” and the duo’s DAN SMYERS received two, as both a songwriter and producer on that single. OLD DOMINION’s MATTHEW RAMSEY, TREVOR ROSEN and BRAD TURSI also each received one additional individual nomination as songwriters for “One Man Band.”

In addition to BIEBER, this year’s first-time nominees include: INGRID ANDRESS, GABBY BARRETT, RILEY GREEN, CAYLEE HAMMACK, MICHAEL HARDY, THE HIGHWOMEN, CODY JOHNSON, LIL NAS X, TENILLE TOWNES and MORGAN WALLEN.

The show, with new host KEITH URBAN at the helm, will air live from the MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA in LAS VEGAS on SUNDAY, APRIL 5th from 8-11p (ET) on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK. It will also be available to stream live and on-demand across digital platforms on the CBS ALL ACCESS subscription service.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

• LUKE BRYAN

• ERIC CHURCH

• LUKE COMBS

• THOMAS RHETT

• CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Female Artist of the Year

• KELSEA BALLERINI

• MIRANDA LAMBERT

• MAREN MORRIS

• KACEY MUSGRAVES

• CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Male Artist of the Year

• DIERKS BENTLEY

• LUKE COMBS

• THOMAS RHETT

• CHRIS STAPLETON

• KEITH URBAN

Duo of the Year

• BROOKS & DUNN

• BROTHERS OSBORNE

• DAN + SHAY

• FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

• MADDIE & TAE

Group of the Year

• LADY ANTEBELLUM

• LITTLE BIG TOWN

• MIDLAND

• OLD DOMINION

• THE HIGHWOMEN

New Female Artist of the Year

• INGRID ANDRESS

• GABBY BARRETT

• LINDSAY ELL

• CAYLEE HAMMACK

• TENILLE TOWNES

New Male Artist of the Year

• JORDAN DAVIS

• RUSSELL DICKERSON

• RILEY GREEN

• CODY JOHNSON

• MORGAN WALLEN

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• Center Point Road – Thomas Rhett

o Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson

o Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

• GIRL – Maren Morris

o Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris

o Record Label: Columbia Nashville

• Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

o Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

o Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville

• What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

o Producer: Scott Moffatt

o Record Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

• Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

o Producer: Jay Joyce

o Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• God’s Country – Blake Shelton

o Producer: Scott Hendricks

o Record Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

• One Man Band – Old Dominion

o Producer: Shane McAnally and Old Dominion

o Record Label: RCA Records Nashville

• Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves

o Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian

o Record Label: MCA Nashville

• Rumor – Lee Brice

o Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone

o Record Label: Curb Records

• What If I Never Get Over You – Lady Antebellum

o Producer: Dann Huff

o Record Label: BMLG Records

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

• 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

o Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

o Publishers: Beats and Banjos (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Shay Mooney Music (BMI), Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. (BMI) / Big Ass Pile Of Dimes Music (BMI), Big Machine Music (BMI) / Buckeye 26 (ASCAP), Jreynmusic (ASCAP), WB Music Corp. (ASCAP) / Bieber Time Publishing (ASCAP), Universal Music (ASCAP) / Poo B Z Inc. (ASCAP), BMG Gold Songs (ASCAP).

• Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde

o Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde

o Publishers: Songs of Song Factory (BMI) / Universal Tunes (SESAC).

• God’s Country – Blake Shelton

o Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

o Publishers: Relative Music Group (BMI), Administered by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing (BMI) / WB Music Corp. / Georgia Song Vibez / We-volve Music (ASCAP) / Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp. / Neon Cross Music (BMI).

• One Man Band – Old Dominion

o Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi

o Publishers: WB Music Corp/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing. Rezsongs/Reehits World/Smacktown Music, a division of Smack Blue, LLC/Unfair Entertainment (ASCAP) adm. by Me Gusta Music. Unfair Entertainment/Twelve6 Dogwood (ASCAP) adm. by Downtown DLJ Songs. We're Really Doin’ It Publishing (ASCAP) adm by Words & Music. Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing/Smackville Music/Smack Songs LLC (ASCAP) adm. by Kobalt Songs Music Publishing.

• Some Of It – Eric Church

o Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson

o Publishers: Sony/ATV Tree Publishing/Longer and Louder Music, admin. by Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC; Mammaw’s Fried Okra Music/Little Louder Songs, admin. by Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights; New Writers Of Sea Gayle Music/Not A Track Guy Music, admin. by ClearBox Rights (BMI).

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

• 10,000 Hours – DAN + SHAY with JUSTIN BIEBER; Director: PATRICK TRACY; Producer: CHRISTEN PINKSTON

• God’s Country – BLAKE SHELTON; Director: SOPHIE MULLER; Producers: JAMIE AMOS, PATRICK KENNEDY

• One Man Band – OLD DOMINION; Director: MASON ALLEN; Producer: MASON ALLEN

• Remember You Young – THOMAS RHETT; Director: TK MCKAMY; Producer: DAN ATCHISON

• Sugar Coat – LITTLE BIG TOWN; Directors: ALEXA KINIGOPOULOS, STEPHEN KINIGOPOULOS; Producers: WES EDWARDS, CARLO GIORIOSO, ANGIE LORENZ

Songwriter of the Year (Off Camera Award)

• ASHLEY GORLEY

• MICHAEL HARDY

• HILLARY LINDSEY

• SHANE MCANALLY

• JOSH OSBORNE

Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

• 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber

o Producers: Dan Smyers

o Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

• Dive Bar – Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

o Producers: Garth Brooks

o Record Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

• Fooled Around And Fell In Love – Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

o Producer: Jay Joyce

o Record Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

• Old Town Road – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

o Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio

o Record Label: Columbia Records

• What Happens In A Small Town – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

o Producer: Dann Huff

o Record Label: The Valory Music Co.

INDUSTRY AWARDS:

Casino of the Year – Theater

• The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - Las Vegas, NV

• The Joint: Tulsa – Tulsa, OK

• Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort – Mt. Pleasant, MI

• The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino – Las Vegas, NV

• WinStar Global Event Center – Thackerville, OK

Casino of the Year – Arena

• Mark G. Etess Arena – Atlantic City, NJ

• MGM Grand Garden Arena – Las Vegas, NV

• Sandia Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM

• Stir Concert Cove – Council Bluffs, IA

• T Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Fair/Rodeo of the Year

• California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, CA

• Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, WY

• Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo – Houston, TX

• Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

• San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo – San Antonio, TX

Festival of the Year

• Boots and Hearts Music Festival – Oro-Medonte, ON

• Stagecoach – Indio, CA

• Tortuga Music Festival – Fort Lauderdale, FL

• Watershed Festival – George, WA

• Windy City Smokeout – Chicago, IL

Club of the Year

• Billy Bob’s Texas – Fort Worth, TX

• Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC

• Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO

• Joe’s Live – Rosemont, IL

• Losers Bar & Grill – Nashville, TN

Theater of the Year

• The Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

• The Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

• DeJoria Center – Salt Lake City, UT

• Rialto Square Theatre – Joliet, IL

• Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

Outdoor Venue of the Year

• Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH

• Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

• Innsbrook After Hours – Glen Allen, VA

• Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

• Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH

• The Wharf at Orange Beach – Orange Beach, AL

Arena of the Year

• Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA

• Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

• Staples Center – Los Angeles, CA

• Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

• VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena – Jacksonville, FL

DON ROMEO Talent Buyer of the Year

• Clay Campbell – Triangle Talent

• Gary Osier – Gary Osier Presents

• Gil Cunningham – Neste Live!

• Kell Houston – Houston Productions

• Nina Rojas – Neste Live!

• Todd Boltin – Variety Attractions

Promoter of the Year

• Adam Weiser – AEG Presents

• Brian O’Connell – Live Nation

• Jered Johnson – Pepper Productions

• Stacy Vee – GOLDENVOICE, MTG

• Troy Vollhoffer – COUNTRY THUNDER

STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:

Bass Player of the Year

• ELI BEAIRD

• MIKE BRIGNARDELLO

• TIM MARKS

• MICHAEL RHODES

• JIMMIE LEE SLOAS

Drummer of the Year

• FRED ELTRINGHAM

• MILES MCPHERSON

• GREG MORROW

• JERRY ROE

• NIR ZIDKYAHU

Guitar Player of the Year

• TOM BUKOVAC

• DANN HUFF

• ROB MCNELLEY

• ADAM SHOENFELD

• ILYA TOSHINSKIY

Piano/Keyboard Player of the Year

• DAVID DORN

• TONY HARRELL

• CHARLIE JUDGE

• TIM LAUER

• GORDON MOTE

• MIKE ROJAS

Specialty Instrument(s) Player of the Year

• STUART DUNCAN

• JENEE FLEENOR

• JIM HOKE

• DANNY RADER

• JOE SPIVEY

• CHARLIE WORSHAM

Steel Guitar Player of the Year

• DAN DUGMORE

• PAUL FRANKLIN

• JOSH GRANGE

• RUSS PAHL

• JUSTIN SCHIPPER

Audio Engineer of the Year

• CHUCK AINLAY

• JEFF BALDING

• TONY CASTLE

• JULIAN KING

• STEVE MARCANTONIO

• JUSTIN NIEBANK

Producer of the Year

• BUSBEE

• BUDDY CANNON

• DANN HUFF

• MICHAEL KNOX

• JOEY MOI

