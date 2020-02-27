Scotty Kay

ENTERCOM Top 40 KNOU (NOW 96.3)/ST. LOUIS has named SCOTTY KAY midday show host for “SCOTTY KAY in the Midday," weekdays from 10a-2p (CT). He will continue serving as morning show co-host for sister station WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO.

ENTERCOM ST. LOUIS SVP/Market Manager BECKY DOMYAN commented, “I’ve been a fan of SCOTTY and his unique ability to become one with his audience and we’re delighted to add him to our team. He will be a vital part of the puzzle as we continue to grow NOW 96.3 into the dominant contemporary hit radio brand in ST. LOUIS.”

Added KAY, “I love the power of radio – we all have a unique ability to make people smile, and it’s our responsibility to use it as often as possible... I’m beyond excited to do that daily for my new family in ST. LOUIS and at NOW 96.3.”

KAY first joined ENTERCOM in AUGUST 2019 as a morning show co-host for WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO. Prior to that, he held on-air roles for major market stations including WKSC/CHICAGO, WWPU/ATLANTA and KLIF/DALLAS. KAY also competed on Season 11 of “AMERICAN Ninja Warrior,” was a finalist on the first season of FOX television show “So You Think You Can Dance” and has been named “Best Live Entertainer” by DJ TIMES MAGAZINE four separate times.

« see more Net News