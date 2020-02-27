Summit Day 2

The second full day of BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT sports media conference featured talk from managers, programmers, talent, and imagers, plus research from JACOBS MEDIA's Techsurvey.

The day began with another panel of heavy hitters, SIRIUSXM's STEVE COHEN, ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK's MARK CHERNOFF, consultant CHRIS OLIVIERO, and WESTWOOD ONE's BRUCE GILBERT, talking about how sports radio handled KOBE and GIANNA BRYANT's death in a plane crash (being careful about social media reports, waiting for confirmation from trusted sources), finding new talent, reaching younger fans (OLIVIERO advising heritage stations not to abandon their position and existing audience in the rush to appeal to a new generation, GILBERT asking whether pulling in a young audience is even attainable), management diversity (still an issue), "managing up" and negotiating with upper management, and where sports radio will be in five years (GILBERT said that he hopes "we stop programming to NIELSEN"; OLIVIERO predicted a decline in the value of play-by-play and a rise of the "double-edged sword" of legal sports gambling).

Management was next up with a panel moderated by RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER that included ENTERCOM NEW YORK Market Manager SUSAN LARKIN, TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS' TODD MARKIEWICZ, ESPN's TIM MCCARTHY, and HUBBARD/TWIN CITIES' DAN SEEMAN. The managers discussed the format's future, achieving balance between today's business and managing for the future, station culture, disruption, and hiring talent and content leaders. The panel was followed by voiceover king JIM CUTLER with a presentation he styled as a "graduate level course in imaging" that stressed the need to cut through the many other options for listeners' attention, the value of selling by telling stories (as with CUTLER's work on LOJACK commercials using calls to people whose cars were stolen and recovered), dealing with shorter attention spans (six seconds), and the value of better promotional photography in an increasingly visual world.

The morning sessions concluded with a talent panel on which WFAN's GREGG GIANNOTTI, BARSTOOL SPORTS' KEVIN "KFC" CLANCY, ESPN RADIO's FREDDIE COLEMAN, and CBS SPORTS RADIO's DAMON "D.A." AMENDOLARA discussed getting into beefs with other hosts (both GIANNOTTI and AMENDOLARA have been at odds with MIKE FRANCESA) and the risks and rewards of conflict.

Afternoon sessions include more awards presentations and several talent panels, plus FRED JACOBS presenting sports data from Techsurvey and a look at national sports radio programming.

« see more Net News