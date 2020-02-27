NAB Crystal Awards

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) announced the 50 finalists for the 33rd annual NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS today. See the entire list here.

Since 1987, the NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS have recognized radio stations for their outstanding year-round commitment to community service. Winners will be announced and the finalists honored at the WE ARE BROADCASTERS CELEBRATION, APRIL 21st during the 2020 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS.

