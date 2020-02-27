Spotify

RACHEL WHITNEY will join SPOTIFY next week as Head of Editorial for NASHVILLE, segueing from the Global Country Music Programming Manager job at YOUTUBE, which she has held since OCTOBER of 2018. Prior to YOUTUBE, WHITNEY was Head of Country Programming at PANDORA from 2015-2018. Her resume also includes time at BORMAN ENTERTAINMENT, where she was Dir./Digital Marketing, as well as time with THIRTY TIGERS and ARISTOMEDIA.

WHITNEY posted the news on INSTAGRAM today (2/27), writing, “Starting a new professional chapter next week as the Head of Editorial for NASHVILLE at @SPOTIFY, alongside @bshaffer10 and this world class team of music champions … Extra gratitude to all of the incredible people here in NASHVILLE and beyond who have encouraged and inspired this journey of connecting music and fans through technology. I’m proud to further the mission of sharing all of NASHVILLE’s amazing talent at the biggest audio streaming service in the world!”

