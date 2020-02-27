Weatherly, Kaplan, Stewart

ENTERCOM SVP/Programming and KROQ & KAMP/LOS ANGELES PD KEVIN WEATHERLY has resigned after an amazing run at KROQ/LOS ANGELES that began in 1992, following a successful PD post at Top 40 KKLQ (Q106)/SAN DIEGO.

He readded duties at sister Top 40 KAMP in 2018 (NET NEWS 6/14/2018). WEATHERLY launched KAMP in 2009, programming the station until JULY, 2017, while continuing as PD of Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK-FM) and Alternative KROQ, readding those duties in 2018.

ENTERCOM SVPP and WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK PD MIKE KAPLAN becomes Brand Manager, with responsibilities for KROQ in addition to his current roles as the Company’s Alternative Format Captain and Brand Manager for ALT 92.3.

ENTERCOM has named RALPH STEWART as Brand Manager for KCBS-FM (93.1 JACK FM). KRTH Brand Mgr. CHRIS EBBOTT and YESI ORTIZ will serve as interim programming leaders for 97.1 AMP RADIO while a national search is conducted.

WEATHERLY launched Top 40 KAMP in 2009 and was PD until JULY, 2017, while continuing as PD of Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK-FM) and Alternative KROQ, readding those duties in 2018 as well as at KAMP (NET NEWS 6/14/2018).

WEATHERLY originally joined KROQ as PD in 1992, evolving the station into one of the most recognized brands in the industry. He grew the station’s annual WEENIE ROAST concert into a major event and brought CARSON DALY to morning radio. He has been intimately involved in CBS and then ENTERCOM’s content and brand strategy initiatives while overseeing its rock, alternative and adult hits stations across the country as format captain.

Look for WEATHERLY to announce another major job shortly -- speculation is that he will end up at SPOTIFY. ALL ACCESS is awaiting confirmation.

« back to Net News