Blackwell

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of COLUMBUS, GA concert promoter MIKE BLACKWELL, who died on SATURDAY (2/22), according to MCMULLEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY. He was 69.

BLACKWELL promoted concerts of every genre in the city for nearly 50 years. Friend JIMBO MARTIN, managing partner of local radio station owner PMB BROADCASTING, told the LEDGER-ENQUIRER, “MIKE has been THE concert promoter in this market since the 1970s … He was always the guy putting them on, even in bad times. He just loved it. It’s certainly a void for COLUMBUS.”

Services will be held at 4p (ET) today (2/27) at ST. PAUL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in COLUMBUS.

