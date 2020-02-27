20 Years!

DAN REED, 2020 NON-COMMVENTION organizer and host, has announced he will sit down with JASON ISBELL for the annual NON-COMMversation. It will take place the afternoon of THURSDAY, MAY 14th -- one day prior to ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT’s release of their latest album, "Reunions."

ISBELL will also be performing during 20th anniversary of the PHILADELPHIA gathering. Other acts already named include MANDY MOORE, LIZ PHAIR, STEVE EARLE, JARVIS COCKER, LEIF VOLLEBEKK, SUDAN ARCHIVES, THE WAR AND TREATY and S.G. GOODMAN, with many more to be announced prior to the NON-COMMVENTION dates of MAY 12th-15th.

Learn more about the 2020 NON-COMMVENTION at www.thetop22.com.

