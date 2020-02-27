Hee Haw!

In DECEMBER of 2019, several key artists in the world of Bluegrass music converged at the BLUEGRASS MUSIC HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM in OWENSBORO, KY for A taping of what would become the nationally televised PBS special "BLUEGRASS NOW!"

It features hosts RHONDA VINCENT and JIM LAUDERDALE and an all-star cast including ALISON BROWN, BECKY BULLER, DAN TYMINSKI, FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN, MICHAEL CLEVELAND & FLAMEKEEPER, MISSY RAINES, MOLLY TUTTLE and LARRY SPARKS.

It first airs this SUNDAY (2/29) and will continue throughout MARCH.

« see more Net News