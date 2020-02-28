Renewal

MLS' LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (LAFC) has inked a renewal with ESPN Sports KSPN-A (710 AM ESPN)/LOS ANGELES. The station will continue as the soccer club's English language radio partner, with DAVE DENHOLM returning as play-by-play voice.

"We are excited and proud to continue our relationship with 710 AM ESPN," said LAFC EVP/Chief Business Officer LARRY FREEDMAN. "DAVE DENHOLM and the entire team at ESPNLA have been an important part of the growth of our Club and will continue to be, as we move forward with our commitment to make our matches accessible to fans and supporters throughout the greater LOS ANGELES area."

"We continue to strive to provide our fans the best and most expansive lineup of live sports and talk radio content," said KSPN SVP/GM TIM MCCARTHY. "We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with LAFC, bringing the best of MLS action to listeners across SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA."

