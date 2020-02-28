Radio Flagship

With minor league baseball's POTOMAC NATIONALS moving down I-95 to FREDERICKSBURG, VA as the FREDERICKSBURG NATIONALS, the club has a new radio home, CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING II, LLC News-Talk WFVA-A/FREDERICKSBURG, which will air all 140 games of the inaugural 2020 season with ERIK BREMER back for another season as the voice of the team.

WFVA GM MARK BASS said, "We knew we wanted to be part of this exciting time in our region and I am thrilled at the partnership we have struck with the FREDERICKSBURG NATIONALS. Between our coverage on NEWSTALK 1230 WFVA and promotional assistance from B101.5, fans can immerse themselves in the game and our new team!"

FREDNATS GM/EVP NICK HALL said, "The FREDNATS couldn’t be any more excited about their partnership with WFVA. We have made it a point to build this FREDNATS fan base both inside FREDERICKSBURG and in the surrounding area. With the ability to be partnered with a station like WFVA, this will give fans across the region the ability to listen to their favorite team play ball all season long."

HALL added, "With ERIK becoming the voice of the FREDNATS for the inaugural season, we are confident that our show and broadcast will be one of the best in all of minor league baseball. Between ERIK and WFVA, we foresee FREDNATS fans all across the area being able to get that ballpark feel just by tuning in."

"I'm incredibly excited to help tell the story of the 2020 FREDNATS," said BREMER. "Between our radio partnership with NEWSTALK 1230 WFVA and the great talent in our Creative Services department, fans can expect top-rate coverage of their hometown team both on and off the field."

« back to Net News