Sunday (Photo: KFGO)

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KFGO-A/FARGO afternoon "THE DRIVE" host JACK SUNDAY has stepped down from his hosting role after over 30 years on the station, moving to an off-air role. SUNDAY joined the station in 1989 and has served as PD, midday co-host, and afternoon host.

The station reports that SUNDAY cited his wife's health as a reason for cutting back his on-air duties, although he added that he intends to host a podcast for the station.

