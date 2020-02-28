The House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology held a legislative hearing THURSDAY (2/27) on “Strengthening Communications Networks to Help AMERICANS in Crisis."

In this letter former FEMA Administrator CRAIG FUGATE urged Members of Congress to remember the lifeline role of local broadcast radio and TV stations during times of crisis, even as other communications networks fail or become congested.

Earlier this week, on WEDNESDAY (2/26) NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH sent this letter to the Subcommittee emphasizing the work of local broadcasters as "first informers" during emergencies and expressing support for the Reliable Emergency Alert Distribution Improvement (READI) Act, which would improve the timeliness, accuracy and availability of emergency alerts.

« back to Net News