BMI (BROADCAST MUSIC INC.) has entered a new partnership with live concert asset management company, MUZOOKA, "to help streamline setlist reporting for its songwriters and composers worldwide."

“Songs are the foundation for any live concert, and we’re in the business of making sure our songwriters, composers and music publishers get paid when their music is played publicly,” said BMI EVP/Distribution, Publisher Relations & Administration Services ALISON SMITH. “This new partnership with MUZOOKA gives our affiliates an alternative way to report their setlists, which in turn helps facilitate the distribution of royalties when their music is performed at concerts around the world.”

“As a creator-focused company, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the livelihood of touring artists by making setlist reporting a little easier,” said MUZOOKA CEO SHAWN WILSON. “Concerts are a huge part of the overall music experience for fans around the world, and without great songs, there would be no live shows. Knowing that MUZOOKA is working together with BMI to support its songwriters and rights holders is paramount to us.”

