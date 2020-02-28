Expands Global Leadership Team

SONGTRUST has expanded its leadership team with the hiring of ROB WETSTONE as Head of Client Relations. SONGTRUST has also promoted SEAN MCGRAW to Global Head of Rights Management Operations and DEWAYNE ECTOR to Global Head of Partner Relations and Income Tracking.

“A key factor in SONGTRUST’s rapid growth is our unique ability to streamline the tracking and collection of global music publishing royalties,” said Pres. MOLLY NEUMAN. “With these new hires and promotions, our team can continue spearheading music publishing innovation for songwriters and music rights holders, but with improved focus and scale, and get our clients the royalties they are due.”

