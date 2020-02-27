Hillary Clinton (Photo: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

It's being promoted as her first foray into podcasting, but her new deal with iHEARTMEDIA to host a podcast is not quite HILLARY CLINTON's first go-round in the medium.

POLITICO's RYAN LIZZA is reporting that CLINTON will host an as-yet-untitled interview show for the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK, inspired by her recent appearances on "CONAN O'BRIEN NEEDS A FRIEND" and HOWARD STERN's SIRIUSXM show, especially the latter, which LIZZA suggests is the reason her team looking to create an ensemble support cast and "a ROBIN QUIVERS-like sidekick." The show will be produced by KATHLEEN RUSSO ("TBD WITH TINA BROWN," "HERE'S THE THING WITH ALEC BALDWIN") and JULIE SUBRIN ("TBD").

But the show would not be CLINTON's first podcast. "WITH HER," co-hosted by MAX LINSKY, ran for a 12-episode season during the 2016 election and a two-part epilogue in 2017. The CLINTON FOUNDATION has also produced a podcast, "WHY AM I TELLING YOU THIS?," with participation from BILL and CHELSEA CLINTON.

