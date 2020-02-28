Nathan Fast

ILIAD MEDIA GROUP brings aboard NATHAN FAST as Creative Media Strategist. In this new position, FAST will oversee digital content and distribution for the company's seven BOISE stations, including Country KQBL (101.9 THE BULL), Top 40 KWYD (WILD 101), Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7), Adult Hits KSRV (96.1 BOB-FM), Classic Hits KKOO-A/KZMG-HD2 (101.5 KOOL FM), Alternative KQBL-HD3 (ALT 96.5) and Active Rock KQBL-HD2 (99.1 I-ROCK).

It's a return to BOISE for FAST, who earlier in his career did nights across the street at KSAS (103.5 KISS FM).

