Q4 Results

THE E.W. SCRIPPS COMPANY, parent of STITCHER/EARWOLF/MIDROLL MEDIA, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenue was $444 million compared to $368 million in the fourth-quarter 2018.

Income from continuing operations attributable to SCRIPPS was $10.7 million or 13 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for the current quarter included $3.3 million of acquisition and related integration costs that decreased income by $2.5 million, net of taxes, or 3 cents per share. In the prior-year quarter, income from continuing operations was $36 million or 44 cents per share. Pre-tax costs for the prior-year quarter included an $8.9 million non-cash write-down of our former original program "Pickler & Ben" and $3.8 million of acquisition and related integration costs.

