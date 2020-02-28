New Board Members

Public radio programming distributor and podcast network PRX has added four new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board are AYA GLOBAL President Dr. TANYA JONES, FACTSET VP/External Communications RIMA HYDER, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION COO CLAUDIA PALMER, and ATHLETES FIRST PARTNERS Chief Growth Officer JENE ELZIE. At the same time, WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT is leaving the board after eight years.

PRX CEO KERRI HOFFMAN said, "We're pleased to welcome JENE, RIMA, TANYA, and CLAUDIA to our board of remarkably forward-thinking leaders across media, tech, business, and beyond. Their insight and deep expertise will assist us as we not only build a bold future for audio, but as we continue to develop the next generation of public media creators and listeners."

"PRX believes public media is strongest when anchored in journalism, strengthened with diverse voices, and amplified by innovative technology,” added board Chairperson ASHTON PEERY. "We champion this mission whole-heartedly and are thrilled to be joined by JENE, RIMA, TANYA, and CLAUDIA at this incredible time of growth in audio. We’re grateful for JON's time with us, his outstanding contributions to our team, and for his vision of what public media can be."

