Board Maneuvering

STANDARD GENERAL's campaign to put five of its own nominees on TEGNA's board of directors continues despite TEGNA's resistance, and the latest nominee is one familiar to the radio industry, longtime CHICAGO-based broadcaster LARRY WERT.

WERT, the former Pres. Of Broadcast Media at TRIBUNE MEDIA CO., President of EVERGREEN MEDIA, SVP of CHANCELLOR BROADCASTING, Pres./GM of NBC O&O WMAQ-TV/CHICAGO, and VP/GM WLUP-A-F/CHICAGO, joins former FISHER COMMUNICATIONS Pres./CEO COLLEEN B. BROWN, YEARUP CFO and former HEARST-ARGYLE VP/Finance ELLEN MCCLAIN HAIME, and STANDARD GENERAL Founding Partner SOOHYUNG KIM and CEO DEBORAH MCDERMOTT as nominees to TEGNA's expanded 12-member board. STANDARD GENERAL owns about 9.7% of TEGNA's shares and has been pushing for more of a say in the company's direction.

KIM said, "We are excited to add LARRY to our slate of directors given his excellent track record of creating great shareholder outcomes. All five of our nominees have C-suite and directorship experience in publicly-traded local television broadcasting, experience that is critical to ensure that TEGNA is on the right path to maximize value for all shareholders. The upcoming annual meeting provides shareholders the opportunity to bring new and independent perspectives to this Board, and our nominees are committed to creating fundamental change after a lost decade of strategic missteps and underperformance."

TEGNA owns Spoprts WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN) and Sports WBNS-A (ESPN 1460)/COLUMBUS, OH and has yet to close on the sale of Adult Hits KFMB-F (100.7 SAN DIEGO) and News-Talk KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO to LOCAL MEDIA.

« see more Net News