iHEARTMEDIA announced its new companion podcast for the three-part HULU series “Your Attention Please," which premiered earlier this month to elevate and celebrate the achievements of AFRICAN-AMERICAN visionaries.

The "Your Attention Please" podcast will continue the conversation past BLACK HISTORY MONTH, with stories that were highlighted in the show. It will pull in fan questions and facilitate more conversations around inclusion, representation, and creativity.

Guest include sunglasses designers COCO & BREEZY; interior designer HILTON CARTER, OLYMPIAN medalist IBTIHAJ MUHAMMED; GHANIAN architecture technologist IDDRIS SANDU; NASA engineer MOOGEGA COOPER; filmmaker PHILLIP YOUMANS and best-selling author TOMI ADEYEMI.

Listen to the first episode featuring M.A.I. (MOVEMENT ART IS) principals JON BOOGZ and LIL BUCK. .

