CONNOISSEUR MEDIA has acquired a digital marketing staff, a portfolio of accounts and key management platforms from SCORPION. The combined digital operations will be known as FEROCIOUS MEDIA going forward.

The assets include a portion of SCORPION’s 2017 acquisition of DRIVEN LOCAL, an award-winning digital marketing agency and GOOGLE ADS PREMIER PARTNER..

DRIVEN LOCAL, co-founder and SCORPION Chief Advertising Officer KEVIN SZYPULA will join FEROCIOUS MEDIA as COO. “I am ecstatic to bring a core team of seasoned digital marketing minds to this endeavor. This is the same team that won the GOOGLE PREMIER PARTNER AWARD for BEST QUALITY ACCOUNTS and also GOOGLE DISPLAY CHAMPIONS.”

Added CONNOISSEUR CEO JEFF WARSHAW, “This is a significant step for our company, it allows us to bring a crackerjack operating team and hundreds of additional accounts into CONNOISSEUR. We started a digital marketing services company 10 years ago, then merged with DRIVEN LOCAL. We are so happy to welcome KEVIN back to the family.”

FEROCIOUS MEDIA will be a full-service marketing company that provides website design, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, media buying, display, video and audio advertising, social media content and more.

Said SZYPULA, “Partnering with JEFF WARSHAW and CONNOISSEUR to form a best-in-class omni-channel marketing solution is a dream come true. Our plans are aggressive and will fill a much-needed void in the ecosystem for local businesses to ferociously compete across multiple platforms.”

CONNOISSEUR MEDIA currently operates 13 radio stations and digital media solutions in markets that include NEW YORK, CONNECTICUT and MARYLAND.

