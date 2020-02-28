Barstow

Following the exit of EMILY PARKER [NET NEWS 2/26], WATERLOO MEDIA has expanded Alternative KROX-FM (101X) PD LYNN BARSTOW’s duties to also oversee programming for sister brand KGSR-HD2 (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO).

A HOUSTON native, BARSTOW has spent nearly 20 years in AUSTIN, programming KROX for the last 15.

“As a brand, AUSTIN CITY LIMITS has been iconic through nearly my entire life; the TV show was a formative force in shaping my music tastes; AUSTIN CITY LIMITS FESTIVAL and the ACL LIVE venue have lived up to the television show’s greatness, and I’m here to help ensure that the radio station and its events continue to do so, too. Having a staff as well-versed in music’s role in AUSTIN as ANDY LANGER, LORIS LOWE and CHRIS MOSSER puts us well on the way,” said BARSTOW.

The on-air line-up will soon expand with newcomer ARIANA QUIROZ from WATERLOO’s digital content staff and the increased profile of Marketing Director STEPHANIE PEREZ, who has been serving as weekend on-air talent in addition to her behind-the-scenes duties.

Reach BARSTOW at (512) 832-4000, or at lbarstow@krox.com.

