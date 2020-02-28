Whitfield

BRIARMAN WHITFIELD joined EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE as Promotion Coordinator on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10th. She fills the position last held by CONNOR BROCK, who was promoted to Dir. of West Coast Promotion for EMI in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/21).

WHITFIELD arrives from RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, where she worked for nearly three years. Previously, she held internships at APA, CARNIVAL MUSIC, the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA), ATTACK MONKEY PRODUCTIONS, CTK MANAGEMENT and DOLLY RECORDS, and served as founding member and President of the CMA’s college program, CMA EDU, at the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE in KNOXVILLE.

“BRIARMAN’s understanding of the inner workings of the music business and her passion for music make her the perfect fit for EMI,” the label’s VP/Promotion JIMMY RECTOR tells ALL ACCESS.

