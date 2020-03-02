Chris Muratore

As of mid-MARCH, BUZZANGLE MUSIC Co-Founder/Chief Business Development Officer CHRIS MURATORE will be off in search of new opportunities in the music business.

CHRIS, a 25 year industry veteran, was instrumental in building from prototype, beta to launch of BUZZANGLE MUSIC, the global data music industry measurement and analytics service.

MURATORE tells ALL ACCESS, "It's the only service that captures daily data for all music sales, streaming and terrestrial airplay. BUZZANGLE MUSIC is a state-of-the-art big data platform that revolutionized the way businesses researched music consumption and related trends.

"While it's difficult to move on from BUZZANGLE MUSIC, I am extremely excited about the next chapter in my career and looking forward to finding the next place to call home."

CHRIS' extensive background, deep industry roots and experience helped make this BUZZANGLE MUSIC venture a reality.

Prior to starting BUZZANGLE MUSIC, CHRIS was briefly with TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT right out of college and then onto SOUNDSCAN/NIELSEN MUSIC for 18 years, going back to almost the very beginning of the company. CHRIS began by reporting into and mentored under the founders of SOUNDSCAN; MIKE SHALETT and MIKE FINE.

Over his 18 years, he oversaw and developed all the relationships with companies providing data into SOUNDSCAN (as well as the other "Scan" businesses) as well as being a daily point person with many of the major and independent music companies. CHRIS also created and presented the vast majority of industry data analysis for industry events and panels as well as the media.

Reach out to CHRIS MURATORE at cjmuratore20@gmail.com or on cell (914) 980-7726.

