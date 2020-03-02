Changes

JVC MEDIA News-Talk WDYZ-A-W288CJ (FLORIDA MAN RADIO)/ORLANDO-WYGC /HIGH SPRINGS-GAINESVILLE-OCALA is shuffling its lineup starting TODAY (3/2).

The changes include attorney JUSTIN CLARK's "YOU HAVE THE POWER" moving from evenings 6-7p (ET) to middays 10a-noon; ED TYLL expanding by an hour to air noon-3p; and SHANNON BURKE shifting his afternoon show to 3-7p. SCOTT LEDGER, formerly in middays, exits the lineup; BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE remains in mornings.

Dir. of Programming STEVIE DEMANN said, “As this unique radio station continues to grow across the state, we will continue to find new ways to ensure we’re delivering the most off-the-wall, creative, and exciting ways to discuss today’s most relevant and relatable topics. Moving JUSTIN to middays, giving ED TYLL an extra hour, and SHANNON BURKE moving to 3pm-7pm to super serve the busy afternoon commute, FLORIDA MAN RADIO will be better positioned to make our listeners laugh, cringe, think – and of course be ‘Unfiltered and Unafraid’!”

“With BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE, JUSTIN CLARK, ED TYLL, SHANNON BURKE, BILL O’REILLY, LOGAN SEKULOW, and all of the great local shows on FLORIDA MAN RADIO, it truly makes our station MUST-LISTEN to radio”, said EVP SHANE REEVE. “The great talent and notoriety of our hosts have given our area TRUE personality-driven talk radio. FLORIDA MAN RADIO proves there can still be funny, topical, and compelling discussions on the radio everyone can enjoy.”

“FLORIDA MAN RADIO is exactly what radio needs right now; fresh, new, funny, and local.”, said JVC CEO JOHN CARACCIOLO. “FLORIDA MAN RADIO is a local talk station that isn’t afraid to confront the big topics while not taking itself too seriously. That’s what our company is all about. We buck the norms by keeping live and local radio working for our clients and listeners, providing great results for clients, and continuing to invest in great programming. I’m thrilled for the future of our stations across the country.”

