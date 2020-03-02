Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Dua Lipa Remains #1; The Weeknd Top 5; Bieber Top 15; Lizzo, Trevor Daniel Top 20, SZA x Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga Debut Strong

* DUA LIPA holds the top spot with "Don't Start Now" for a 2nd week and is up another 890 spins

* While chart position was tight, several songs showeed gains over 1000 spins

* BLACKBEAR goes 5*-4* with "Hot Girl Bummer," up 1254 spins

* THE WEEKND is now top 5 with "Heartless," moving 6*-5* and is +663 spins

* CAMILA CABELLO and DABABY remain at 12* with "My Oh My," but score a gain of 1053 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER enters the top 15 with "Intentions," featuring QUAVO, up 16*-15* and +1231 spins

* LIZZO enters the top 20 with "Cuz I Love You"," moving 21*-19*

* Also new to the top 20 is TREVOR DANIEL, up 22*-20*

* A big debut at 27* is SZA x JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE with "The Other Side" with 2435 first week spins

* Also entering in the top 30 is LADY GAGA at 29* with "Stupid Love" with 2137 spins

Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Remains #1; Future & Drake Top 3; H.E.R./YG, Lil Baby Top 10; The Weeknd, Trevor Daniel Top 15

* RODDY RICCH remains a dominant #1 with "The Box," and continues to stretch his lead, up another 167 spins

* FUTURE & DRAKE go top 3 with "Life Is Good," up 4*-3* and is +618 spins

* H.E.R. and YG are now top 10 at Urban and Rhythmic, as they move 12*-8* with "Slide," and are +381 spins

* LIL BABY goes top 10, motoring 11*-9* with "Woah," rising 231 spins

* THE WEEKND is top 15 with "Blinding Lights," up 16*-14* and are +417 spins

* TREVOR DANIEL also hits the top 15 with "Falling," up 17*-15* and are +207 spins

* JUSTIN BIEBER and QUAVO go top 20, up 23*-17* with "Intentions," up 619 spins

* MIGOS and TRAVIS SCOTT surge 34*-23* with "Give No Fxk," up 611 spins

* TRIPPIE REDD, KIANA LEDE, and FLIPP DINERO (featuring LIL BABY) debut

Urban: Roddy Ricch Holds #1; Future & Drake Still Runner Up; Russ & BIA Top 5; Rod Wave, Megan Top 15

* RODDY RICCH holds the top spot at Urban as well with "The Box"

* FUTURE & DRAKE stay in the runner up spot with "Life Is Good," climbing 538 spins and are 387 spins behind RODDY RICCH

* RUSS & BIA hit the top 5 with "Best On Earth," up 7*-5*

* ROD WAVE surges into the top 15, up 16*-12* with "Heart On Ice," featuring LIL DURK, and is +493 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION also enters the top 15 with "B****," up 17*-15* and is +320 spins

* YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN leaps into the top 20, up 22*-18* and is +340 spins

* MIGOS and TRAVIS SCOTT soar 35*-21* with "Give No Fxk," and are +631 spins

* DABABY has the top debut, entering at a strong #30 with "Vibez," up 540 spins

* LIL WAYNE (featuring BIG SEAN and LIL BABY), LIL NAS X, and FIVIO FOREIGN also debut

Hot AC: Post Malone 'Circles' In On First Hot AC #1; Maren Top 5; Taylor Top 15; Lady Gaga, SZA x Justin Timberlake Land Big Debuts

* POST MALONE scores his first chart topper at Hot AC as "Circles" moves 2*-1* and is +219 spins

* An amazing run for MAREN MORRIS continues as she goes 7*-5* with "The Bones," and is +230 spins and does so in her 40th week on the chart!

* TAYLOR SWIFT enters the top 15 with "The Man," up 16*-15* and is +310 spins

* SAM SMITH leaps 29*-22* with "To Die For," up and is +576 spins - doubling his spin total of a week ago

* The two songs that debuted inside the top 30 at the Top 40 format did so as well in Hot AC but in the reverse order

* LADY GAGA scores the top debut at 26* with "Stupid Love" with 877 spins

* SZA and JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE enter at 29* with "The Other Side," scoring 708 spins

* THE WEEKND has the other debut at 40* with "Heartless"

Active Rock: Five Finger Death Punch Remain #1; Volbeat Runner Up; I Prevail Top 3; Pearl Jam, Godsmack, Korn Top 20

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH hold the top spot with "Inside Out"

* VOLBEAT are the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Die To Live," featuring NEIL FALLON

* I PREVAIL is top 3 with "Hurricane," up 4*-3* and +113 spins

* Two songs score triple digit gains inside the top 20 starting with "Oh Yeah!" by GREEN DAY, up 10*-7* and +177 spins

* FALLING IN REVERSE moves 15*-13* with "Popular Monster," up 160 spins

* GREY DAZE go 19*-16* with "Sickness," moving up 145 spins

* Three legacy acts enter the top 20, led by PEARL JAM, who soar 28*-18* with "Superblood Wolfman," up 329 spins

* GODSMACK and KORN enter the top 20 as well to 19* and 20* respectively

* OZZY OSBOURNE soars 35*-25* with "Ordinary Man," featuring ELTON JOHN, up 166 spins and Osbourne has three songs on this week's chart

* HIGHLY SUSPECT and CORY MARKS debut

Alternative: Billie Eilish Holds Top Spot; Unlikely Candidates Runner Up; Sub Urban Top 3; Lumineers Top 5; Black Keys Top 15

* BILLIE EILISH holds the top spot with "everything i wanted" for a 3rd week

* UNLIKELY CANDIDATES jump 3*-2* with "Novocaine," up 161 spins in their 32nd week on the chart

* SUB URBAN are top 3 with "Cradles," rising 5*-3* and are +89 spins

* LUMINEERS hit the top 5, moving 6*-5* with "Life In The City," and are +96 spins

* NEON TREES are closing in on the top 5 as "Used To Like" rises 9*-6* and is +110 spins

* BLACK KEYS hit the top 15 with "Shine A Little Light," up 17*-14* and +116 spins

* A tight chart between #16 and #20 with some songs with strong spin gains

* LOVELYTHEBAND goes 18*-17* with "Loneliness For Love," up 195 spins

* TAME IMPALA are up 20*-19* with "Lost In Yesterday" but gain 172 spins

* FINNEAS hit the top 20 and rise 22*-20* with "Let's Fall...," up 179 spins

* The top debut belongs to the STROKES, who enter at 30* with "Bad Decisions," up 342 spins

* AJR score an impressive debut at 31* with "Bang!" and are +280 spins

* GLASS ANIMALS enter at 36* with "Your Love (Deja Vu)," up 323 spins

Triple A: Nathaniel Rateliff #1; Pearl Jam Runner Up; Michael Kiwanuka Top 3; Kaleo, Caamp Top 15; Jason Isbell, Matt Maeson Top 20

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF holds the top spot with "And It's Still Alright"

* PEARL JAM is the runner up, moving 4*-2* with "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

* MICHAEL KIWANUKA is top 3, rising to #3 with "Hero"

* KALEO goes top 15 with "I Want More," up 16*-14* and +30 spins

* CAAMP is also top 15, moving 20*-15* and +32 spins

* JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT surge 25*-16* with "Be Afraid," up 76 spins to enter the top 20

* MATT MAESON is also top 20 with "Go Easy," up 21*-19*

* STROKES enter at 30* with "Bad Decisions," up 133 spins

