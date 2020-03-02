Sold

ROBERT MCKAY, III and GINGER MCKAY are selling MIDDLE TENNESSEE BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC., licensee of AC WKRM-A, Classic Hits WKOM, and W279DL/COLUMBIA, TN, to SAM DELK KENNEDY, JR. for $1.05 million.

In other filings with the FCC, NORTHERN RADIO OF GAYLORD, INC. is selling Silent WSRT/GAYLORD, MI and W252DA/PETOSKEY, MI to MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING, INC. for $215,000.

HIGH PLAINS RADIO NETWORK, LLC is continuing selling off stations, selling Classic Rock KVRC-A and KDEL-F/ARKADELPHIA, AR, Classic Rock KZYP-A/MALVERN, AR, Classic Rock KWPS-F/CADDO VALLEY, AR, and Country KYXK (KIX 106.9)/GURDON, AR to BIG ARKADELPHIA, LLC for $20,000. The buyer has been operating the stations under an LMA since 2018.

WEST LANE TRANSLATOR, INC. is selling noncommercial Variety KXCR/FLORENCE, OR to KXCR COMMUNITY RADIO PARTNERS for $1.

TALLER CULTURAL JAYCOA, INC. is transferring low power WYKQ-LP/AGUADILLA-AGUADA, PR to RESTAURACIN MINISTRIES, INC. for no compensation.

EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has filed more of its donations of translators to RADIO BY GRACE, INC., these including K289CF/KALISPELL, MT, K222BM/MOAPA. NV, K284CV /WHITEFISH, MT, K268CO/LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA, K253CA/EAGLE RIVER, AK, W255AS/AUGUSTA, GA, W276DD/CINCINNATI, and K284DA/CLOVIS, NM.

Applying for STAs were COVENANT NETWORK (KBKC/MOBERLY, MO, reduced power due to antenna problems); MENDOTA BROADCASTING, INC. (WSPL-A/STREATOR, IL, reduced power while towers repaired or replaced); WHYY, INC. (WHYY-F/PHILADELPHIA, reduced power on interim tower while sister PBS affiliate WHYY-TV/WILMINGTON-PHILADELPHIA does TV spectrum repack work to change RF channel); and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (K213AT/BUENA VISTA, CO, reduced power due to weather damage).

Filing for Silent STAs were GLORY COMMUNICATIONS, INC (W286CT/COLUMBIA, SC, "technical repairs and equipment upgrades"; W242CR/COLUMBIA, SC, "equipment upgrade and site change"); TEMPLE OF POWER (KYEN-LP/ENNIS, TX, lost site); and CHICAGO NEWSWEB CORPORATION (WAIT-A/CRYSTAL LAKE, IL, lost site, refiled for STA after initially filing with wrong form).

RICKY COLLUM has closed on the transfer of 50% of MPM INVESTMENT GROUP, licensee of Oldies WNAU-A/NEW ALBANY, MS to TERRY COOK for no consideration. COOK now holds 100% of the company after the transfer.

WCSR, INC. has closed on the sale of AC WCSR-A-WCSR-F-W258DE/HILLSDALE, MI to MCKIBBIN MEDIA GROUP, INC. for $575,000 plus $100,000 for real property and a five-year noncompete.

UNO RADIO OF PONCE, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish Oldies WLEO-A/PONCE, PR to IGLESIA EPISCOPAL PUERTORRIQUEA, INC. for $1.1 million.

And BAYSHORE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the donation of Contemporary Christian WKDI-A (JOY FM)/DENTON, MD to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, INC.

