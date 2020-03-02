Coming Soon

Actress JAMEELA JAMIL is hosting a new podcast for STITCHER's EARWOLF comedy podcast network. "I WEIGH," debuting APRIL 3rd, will focus on working through shame, an outgrowth of JAMIL's activism in the area of body positivity.

The co-star of the recently-concluded NBC series "THE GOOD PLACE" and co-host of TBS' "THE MISERY INDEX" will be interviewing celebrities and prominent thought leaders on the podcast, which has posted a trailer in advance of the debut episode.

