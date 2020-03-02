Minihane

KIRK MINIHANE, the BARSTOOL SPORTS podcast host and former ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON personality, is taking a hiatus from his show to seek treatment for mental health issues.

In a tweet posted SATURDAY (2/29), MINIHANE wrote, "The last month or so I’ve really been struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. I’m going to enter a treatment program to fight this, so the show will be on hiatus. I’m scared that these thoughts and feelings are back, but this is life with depression. It’s a hard fight."

MINIHANE took a leave of absence from WEEI's morning show in 2018 after a bout with suicidal thoughts. He has been hosting his podcast for BARSTOOL since last year.

