DAN PATRICK and the DANETTES will be continuing on the radio for the foreseeable future under a multi-year contract renewal inked with PREMIERE NETWORKS, which will serve as the show's exclusive global distributor. "THE DAN PATRICK SHOW" is offered as part of FOX SPORTS RADIO's lineup in the 9a-noon (ET) slot.

“I’m thrilled to extend my partnership with PREMIERE NETWORKS, FOX SPORTS RADIO and iHEARTRADIO,” said PATRICK. “This really isn’t a job for me, it’s a passion and I love working with the DANETTES (producer/sidekicks PAUL PABST, PATRICK O'CONNOR, ANDREW PERLOFF and TODD FRITZ) and the rest of my team to create a great experience for our fans. We never take for granted the loyalty our fans have shown us over the years, and I’m honored to keep at it for many years to come. I want to thank JULIE TALBOTT, BOB PITTMAN and DARREN DAVIS for their continued belief in the show, and a special thank you to my agent, PAUL ANDERSON of WORKHOUSE MEDIA for doing his job to get this deal done while I focused on doing mine for our fans.”

"There’s no denying that DAN PATRICK is one of the biggest multi-platform stars in sports talk and entertainment,” said PREMIERE President JULIE TALBOTT. “As the demand for high-quality sports content continues to grow, we couldn’t be happier to expand our successful partnership with DAN and his team -- year after year, they deliver impressive results for our partners.”

