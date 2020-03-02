New Deal

BELL MEDIA has reached a multi-year agreement with VERITONE to use the latter's VERITONE Essentials and VERITONE Attribute advertising verification, attribution, and analytics platforms at close to 40 radio and TV stations in 12 Canadian markets.

"Our partnership with VERITONE brings real-time campaign optimization abilities along with attribution and effectiveness metrics to radio advertising," said BELL MEDIA VP/National Radio Sales DEAN RUTHERFORD. "We are now able to see campaigns as they air, including preproduced, live, and in-show executions. This allows us to provide up-to-the-minute analytics with a new level of transparency, enabling our local and national advertising partners and sponsors to better measure campaign effectiveness and return on investment."

"VERITONE is honored to work with BELL MEDIA to bring AI-enabled content and ad intelligence to its national and local advertisers," said VERITONE Managing Director of Enterprise Radio Solutions PAUL CRAMER. "VERITONE has quickly become an industry standard, adopted by thousands of stations throughout the U.S., which demonstrates the value that both Canadian broadcasters and advertisers will now receive as well. I am excited to work with BELL MEDIA to chart the course in the Canadian market."

