Coronavirus Programming

SIRIUSXM DOCTOR RADIO is going all in on coronavirus information programming with special call-in shows and updates around the clock. The channel, with NYU LANGONE HEALTH's medical experts, including Infectious Disease specialists Dr. MARK MULLIGAN and Dr. MICHAEL PHILLIPS, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. FRITZ FRANCOIS, presenting the programming, will begin airing hourly updates on the illness TODAY (2/2), with regular live call-in specials ("DOCTOR RADIO REPORTS: CORONAVIRUS - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW NOW") hosted by Dr. MARC SIEGEL launching on MARCH 6th at 2p (ET). In addition, the channel will post a daily "CORONAVIRUS - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW NOW" podcast.

"Around the globe, and here at home, the coronavirus outbreak has millions concerned about their health, and we’re grateful to have the world-class physicians from NYU LANGONE HEALTH on our DOCTOR RADIO channel to support and educate listeners during this time," said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “This kind of direct access to important fact-based information from the best experts is vital right now.”

“Countless individuals have benefitted over the years from the excellent advice and guidance provided through DOCTOR RADIO, so it is fitting that we embark on a bold initiative to educate the public as best we can on this latest health crisis,” added NYU LANGONE HEALTH EVP/Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs ANDREW W. BROTMAN, MD. “Being able to tap into our shared resources is what makes the SIRIUSXM-NYU LANGONE HEALTH partnership so beneficial to our listeners.”

