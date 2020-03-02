Podcast Survey

Additional data from WESTWOOD ONE's recent online survey of advertisers, agencies, and ad sales executives about podcasting shows ad sellers as skeptical as clients and agencies about podcasting measurement and attribution.

A blog post by WESTWOOD ONE's PIERRE BOUVARD, following up on last month's data release about advertisers and agencies, shows 24% of ad sellers calling the current state of podcast measurement "poor," as opposed to 19% on the buy side; while 10% of sellers called it excellent, only 5% on the buy side said the same. 64% of buyers called podcast measurement "fair," but 48% of sellers said the same. And compared to prior years, 48% of sellers and 43% of agencies and brands think the current state of attribution and measurement is getting better.

Most seller responses echoed the sentiment that in order to get to a tipping-point level of 44% reach and thus become a $2 billion medium, podcasting needs improved measurement and attribution, with improved content, discovery, and entry by major marketers also on the list.

Also cited by BOUVARD from the study were the use of dynamic ad insertion for 61% of seller orders and 55% of agency buys, with 76% of sellers and two-thirds of buyers saying they use dynamic ad insertion; sellers say dynamic ad insertion represents 61% of their orders, while buyers put the percentage at 54%. And while agencies and buyers set a "good podcast test buy" at 5 podcasts with 3 ads in each podcast for 7 weeks, sellers peg it at the same number of podcasts but with two ads in each for five weeks.

And sellers are less positive about attribution services, with fewer (25%) saying they will use podcast attribution than buyers (42%).

