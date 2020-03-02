Liliana Ranon

THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) welcomes LILIANA RANON as VP/External Affairs. RANON will be responsible for managing NAB’s partnerships with third-party groups on legislative and regulatory issues affecting local broadcasters. She will report to NAB EVP Of Government Relations SHAWN DONILON.

RANON was most recently Community Manager at the OBAMA FOUNDATION.

