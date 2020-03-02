Fine

The FCC has fined CURTIS MEDIA GROUP's CAROLINA RADIO GROUP, INC. $2,000 for changing the primary station of W225DF/RALEIGH, NC without notice and failing to show a "technical need" for that change. The fine was initially proposed in DECEMBER and the Media Bureau has now issued a Forfeiture Order for the fine.

As reported in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/5), CRG's application for a license to cover W225DF's construction permit facilities was challenged by TRIANGLE ACCESS BROADCASTING, which contended that CRG, which had amended its application to specify Classic Country WQDR-HD3/RALEIGH as the primary station, had switched to simulcasting AC WPLW-A (STAR 92.9)/RALEIGH for about a month before WQDR-HD3 also switched to rebroadcasting WPLW. In addition, since another commonly-owned translator, W262CZ/RALEIGH, also rebroadcasts WPLW, the Commission said that CRG had to demonstrate a "technical need" for the additional signal; the order noted that CRG had not either paid the fine or filed a written statement responding to the Notice of Apparent Liability.

