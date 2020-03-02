Jobs Available

SAJAK BROADCASTING Full Service-Oldies WNAV-A-W260BM/ANNAPOLIS, MD News Director RITA RICH tells ALL ACCESS that the station has two part-time news positions open.

One of the posts is a mostly-weekend news announcer job that includes watching over all operations of the station for a few hours. The other is an afternoon writer/announcer slot that also involves gathering sound for reports.

Interested parties can reach RITA at Rita@wnav.com.

