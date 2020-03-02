Duff McKagan-S Buckley/Shutterstock.com

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has inked an exclusive administration deal with GUNS N' ROSES bassist ANDREW ‘DUFF’ MCKAGAN which will cover his past and future solo works.

Besides his work with GUNS N' ROSES, he played for VELVET REVOLVER and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with GUNS N' ROSES in 2012, and will be playing with the band in 2020 for their recently announced NORTH AMERICAN Stadium Tour, which kicks off JULY 4th in MILWAUKEE.

Most recently, MCKAGAN worked with OZZY OSBOURNE on his new "Ordinary Man" album, co writing multiple songs including the single “Straight to Hell” and the album’s title track “Ordinary Man” featuring ELTON JOHN. In 2019, he released his third solo album "Tenderness" which was produced by SHOOTER JENNINGS.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome DUFF to the CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING family of songwriters," said TOM DESAVIA, SVP of A&R/Artist Relations at CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING. "In addition to his well-earned reputation as one of rock & roll's preeminent musicians, DUFF's musical DNA as a songwriter and artist runs deep, culling inspiration from his earliest punk and rock & roll beginnings, through his deep understanding and appreciation of pop, soul and AMERICAN roots music. We're thrilled to become a part of his ongoing exploration of creativity."

MCKAGAN said, "I’m very excited to join CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING at this phase in my career."

« see more Net News