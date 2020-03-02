Allen (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS congratulates STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JIMMIE ALLEN and his fiancee, who welcomed their daughter, NAOMI, into the world yesterday (3/1). On the same day, ALLEN found out he claimed the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart with "Make Me Want To."

"The cool thing is I thought the best part of day would be getting a #1, but a few hours later my daughter, NAOMI, was born," said ALLEN. "The baby and momma are doing great. MARCH 1st will forever be my favorite day. Never give up on your dreams or yourself. Love always wins.”

