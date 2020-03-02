Dugan Fired

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has fired CEO DEBORAH DUGAN, according to a letter to members obtained by VARIETY.

DUGAN was put on administrative leave 10 days before the GRAMMY AWARDS in JANUARY amid traded charges of "misconduct," with former NEIL PORTNOW assistant CLAUDINE LITTLE alleging mistreatment by DUGAN and DUGAN accusing sexual harassment by attorney and ACADEMY executive JOEL KATZ as well as several other charges, including improprieties in GRAMMY voting procedures and board member self-dealing. DUGAN's five-month tenure was marked by resistance to her proposed changes by the ACADEMY establishment; she has filed a suit against the ACADEMY (NET NEWS 1/21).

VARIETY quotes the letter, which it describes as taking "the same paternalistic tone as its other recent memos to members," as saying that it will be seeking a new President/CEO and will be "look(ing) carefully to see where the last one led us astray and make any necessary changes going forward.” The letter says that the ACADEMY performed "(t)wo exhaustive, costly independent investigations" interviewing 37 witnesses and called DUGAN's allegations" an unwarranted and damaging media campaign that she launched in an attempt, without justification, to derail the GRAMMY AWARDS show, including her false allegations that the system was -- in her words -- ‘rigged’ and that the ACADEMY was ‘corrupt.’" It cites DUGAN's "consistent management deficiencies and failures" for the firing.

