Steiner

BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD-F (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA APD/host BRAD STEINER is joining CUMULUS MEDIA as PD of three of its four NEW ORLEANS stations, Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3), Country WRKN (NASH ICON 106.1), and Classic Hits KKND (106.7 THE KREWE), replacing PAUL "GONZO" CANNELL (NET NEWS 1/13). STEINER was previously APD/afternoons at BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA. He spent over 19 years at the station.

CUMULUS NEW ORLEANS/BATON ROUGE/LAFAYETTE/COLUMBUS-STARKVILLE RVP/Market Manager PAT GALLOWAY said, “BRAD STEINERr’s passion for creating great radio and for NEW ORLEANS is off the charts. That passion, combined with his strong people skills, intellect and vision, make him the perfect choice to lead these three popular station brands into the future.”

STEINER said, “I’m thrilled about the opportunity to build these brands alongside a brilliant group of people including an innovative and talented local staff, TROY HANSON, JIM KURDZIEL, the energetic and passionate PAT GALLOWAY, among others. I often said I would only leave CHATTANOOGA for a handful of places, and NEW ORLEANS was one of them. The city and its people are pure magic. I’m just happy they’ve allowed me to be paid in nothing but crawfish.”

CUMULUS VP/Programming-Rock TROY HANSON said, "BRAD will fit in perfect! Brad is probably one of the most passionate people that I have ever interviewed! I simply love his enthusiasm, drive, and passion!"

