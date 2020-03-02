Coronavirus Coverage

THREE UNCANNY FOUR PRODUCTIONS has launched a weekly podcast about the coronavirus outbreak. "VIRAL: CORONAVIRUS" is hosted by T.J. RAPHAEL and EMILY SAUL.

THREE UNCANNY FOUR CEO ADAM DAVIDSON said, “In moments of crisis and uncertainty people crave clear, authoritative sources of information. I saw that firsthand in what I was able to do with the PLANET MONEY team, which was founded in response to the financial crisis, and we are in a similar situation today with Coronavirus. Our team at THREE UNCANNY FOUR -- led by TJ and EMILY -- will be providing accurate, engaging and thoughtful news and analysis, told in a way that is accessible to all.”

